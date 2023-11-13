Mega star Taylor Swift is reported flew to Mallorca for the wedding of Brad Pitt’s Bullet train star Joey King, who married film director Steven Piet in September at La Fortalesa in Puerto Pollensa, where Rafa Nadal and Gareth Bale got married and which was also one of the locations for The Night Manager and now she is said to be house hunting on the island.
Taylor Swift house hunting in Mallorca
Host of celebrities already own homes on the island
