Mega star Taylor Swift is reported flew to Mallorca for the wedding of Brad Pitt’s Bullet train star Joey King, who married film director Steven Piet in September at La Fortalesa in Puerto Pollensa, where Rafa Nadal and Gareth Bale got married and which was also one of the locations for The Night Manager and now she is said to be house hunting on the island.

Mallorca is already home to the likes of Annie Lennox, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Sir Richard Branson, Sadie Frost, Brad Pitt, Rafa Nadal and a host of other celebrities, millionaires, billionaires, actors and actresses, film producers and directors so she would feel well at home.

In the meantime Swift has resumed her record-breaking Eras tour in Argentina, and she’s taking the opportunity to show off the words she knows in Spanish. Videos have made their rounds on TikTok.

According to media reports, she is looking at coastal properties near Barcelona and in the Balearics, in particular Mallorca.

The 34-year-old singer, who already possesses multiple properties in London, New York City, Los Angeles, and Tennessee, is drawn to the allure of European destinations known for their laid-back lifestyle and scenic landscapes.

It has also been rumoured that Hollywood superstar and activist Angelina Jolie is also hunting in Mallorca.

And if she decides to purchase a luxury pad in Andratx, she will be neighbours with Brad Pitt.

In 2016 he paid €3.5 million for a property in Puerto Andratx, adding to his global property portfolio.