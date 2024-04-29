British superstar Ed Sheeran enjoyed a boat BBQ off Puerto Portals on Saturday with a group of friends. The party lasted for most of the day with the catamaran leaving just before the rain started. The exclusive photos were taken by Lars Pötter, a reader of our German sister newspaper, Mallorca Magazin. He couldn't believe his eyes when he discovered that Sheeran was on a neighbouring yacht.

Lars Pötter said: "Ed didn't say hello to us, even though we played one of his songs. But it was funny that he was wearing his white socks as usual."

The top British singer hired a catamaran for the day shunning the more luxury superyachts used by other mega-stars who visit Mallorca. These vessels are commonly known as party boats.

Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists. He has 101 million RIAA-certified units in the US, and two of his albums are in the list of the best-selling albums in UK chart history. In December 2019, the Official Charts Company named him artist of the decade, with the most combined success in the UK album and singles charts in the 2010s.

As of April 2022, he is the most followed artist on Spotify. Beginning in March 2017, his ÷ Tour became the highest-grossing of all time in August 2019. An alumnus of the National Youth Theatre in London, Sheeran's acting roles include appearing in the 2019 film Yesterday, playing himself.