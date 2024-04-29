British superstar Ed Sheeran enjoyed a boat BBQ off Puerto Portals on Saturday with a group of friends. The party lasted for most of the day with the catamaran leaving just before the rain started. The exclusive photos were taken by Lars Pötter, a reader of our German sister newspaper, Mallorca Magazin. He couldn't believe his eyes when he discovered that Sheeran was on a neighbouring yacht.
Ed Sheeran in party mood in Puerto Portals
Top British singer enjoys beers and BBQ
