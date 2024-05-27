Summer begins and the Balearic Islands become one of the main resting places for the most famous faces in the world. The islands are visited every summer by the most varied and top-level personalities. The latest we know of is the surprise stopover of none other than Taylor Swift. She landed this weekend at Ibiza airport in the purest secrecy just after finishing her Eras Tour concert in Portugal.

The truth is that her meeting in Lisbon has been marked by controversy. There have been numerous criticisms from the audience for the inefficient organisation of the event. The concert started almost an hour late and the nervousness, perhaps heightened by the intense heat of Friday in the city, caused some fans to tear down a fence to gain access to the venue. Taylor Swift's failure to explain what happened has been criticised on social networks, although other users stress that the tense moments were the responsibility of the company organising the event.

Despite the slightly murky atmosphere, the event ended on a good note. The attendees were able to enjoy more than three hours of live music, during which the artist gave her all on stage. As a result, she received, at the end, the longest ovation of her tour, with 5 long and interrupted minutes of applause.

The Portuguese capital, however, has only had Swift's presence for less than 24 hours. The artist opted to make a brief stop between concerts to fly to the Balearic Islands. Specifically, her private jet landed at Ibiza airport, in the purest secrecy. Little or almost nothing has transpired so far about her time on the island. It is not known whether it was simply a stopover to refuel the aircraft or whether, on the contrary, she chose to disconnect and enjoy the weekend on Ibiza.

The next concert on 'The Eras Tour' is in Madrid on 29 and 30 May, this Wednesday and Thursday.