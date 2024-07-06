Legendary NBA player Earvin 'Magic' Johnson visited Palma Cathedral on Saturday accompanied by his wife Cookie, actor Samuel L. Jackson and other friends and posted on social media that the cathedral had left them all in awe.

Saying that he had spent an "incredible" day exploring Palma with friends, he drew attention to the fact that the cathedral is one of the largest Mediterranean Gothic cathedrals in Spain, that it took 400 years in all to build and that the "beautiful" stained glass windows showed the influence of architect Antoni Gaudí.

He "definitely" recommended visiting the cathedral.

Magic Johnson has 3.6 million followers on Instagram.