The list of celebrities spotted in the Balearic Islands at the start of the summer is growing impressively. One of the latest to visit is the well-known Canadian actor, musician, and producer Keanu Reeves. He has recently been seen enjoying a few days of rest in different parts of Menorca. Before heading to the Sachsenring circuit for the German Motorcycle Grand Prix, one of his passions, Reeves made the most of his time in the Balearic Islands.

Reeves, 59, was seen at the popular Es Buc beach bar in Sant Tomàs, where he posed for photos with the staff and other diners. His visit to Menorca included a stop at an art gallery in Mahon and a local supermarket, where he graciously posed with employees. It is believed that he may have been staying at a spectacular inland hotel in the Ciutadella area, adding to the charm of his low-key vacation.

The star of the Matrix and the John Wick saga is one of the many lovers of the Balearic Islands. His presence significantly boosts the islands' reputation as a tourist destination, attracting numerous sportsmen, actors, and personalities from the social and political spheres across the Atlantic. The allure of the Balearic Islands continues to grow, thanks to the frequent visits of such high-profile celebrities.

Upcoming movie

Two years ago, during the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, acclaimed Swedish film director and writer Ruben Östlund announced his intention to shoot his next film in Mallorca. Östlund, who won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival with Triangle of Sadness in 2022, lives in Mallorca and has been in talks with the Mallorca Film Commission and Palma airport about shooting his new project, The Entertainment System Is Down. The film is set to star an all-star cast including Keanu Reeves, Daniel Brühl, Kirsten Dunst, Joel Edgerton, Samantha Morton, and Woody Harrelson.

Östlund’s upcoming film will be his second English-language film and seventh feature. His past works, including The Guitar Mongoloid (2004), Involuntary (2008), Play (2011), Force Majeure (2014), The Square (2017), and Triangle of Sadness (2022), have earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards. The Entertainment System Is Down is inspired by a social psychological study from Virginia University and is expected to take three to four years to complete, with part of the shooting planned for Palma.