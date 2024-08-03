On Friday Jürgen Klopp and his wife Ulla went in search of a painting for their villa in Santa Ponsa. It was a portrait of Marilyn Monroe by the American artist Russell Young.

The couple already have three of Young's works. There will now be a fourth. They found out that the artist was exhibiting the Monroe at the Gallery Red in Palma, and so off they went.

Russell Young with Jürgen Klopp. Photo: Jaume Morey.

Young, who is also a renowned photographer - Bob Dylan, Paul Newman have been among his subjects - adds a final touch of diamond dust to paintings. This, he explained, came about when the master printer he works with inherited diamond dust from Andy Warhol.

Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of last season, is at present spending much of his time at the property in Santa Ponsa, which was bought in 2022 and then totally renovated.