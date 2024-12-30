Actress Michelle Keegan, 37, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright, also 37. The exciting news was shared on Instagram, leaving friends and fans overjoyed.

The couple revealed the pregnancy with a stunning photograph taken on Portals Vells beach during a recent winter getaway to Mallorca. A friend of the pair shared, “The photo was captured on an empty beach by a close friend when they knew they wouldn’t be spotted. Mallorca holds a special place in their hearts, almost like a second home, so it felt fitting to take the picture there. The lighting and setting were absolutely perfect—it was a truly beautiful moment.”

Close friends of Michelle, known for her role in Fool You Once, and Mark, best recognised for his time on The Only Way Is Essex, shared their excitement about the couple’s baby news. “Michelle and Mark kept their pregnancy quiet for a long time because they wanted to savor every moment,” one friend revealed. “Having a baby has been a dream for them for years. They’re both thriving in their careers, and with their family home in Essex finally finished, the timing couldn’t be better.”

The couple’s Instagram post was met with a wave of congratulations. Mark’s best friend and fellow TOWIE star, James Argent, wrote, “I love you and I’m so happy for you both. You’re going to be amazing parents. I can’t wait to be an Uncle.” TV personality Kelly Brook commented, “This is amazing news,” while actress Helen Flanagan added, “So happy for you both.”

Michelle and Mark’s heartwarming announcement heralds the start of an exciting new chapter for the cherished celebrity couple.