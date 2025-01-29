Poland international Robert Lewandowski has acquired a second property in Mallorca. German real estate agent, Marcel Remus, who specialises in Mallorca's luxury market, revealed on Tuesday: "I have just sold one of the most beautiful properties in an absolutely prime location in Camp de Mar!" And the lucky buyer was the Barcelona striker.

This new property set him back eleven million euros. Various sources offer information as to how much he earns at Barça - 360,000 euros per week is one. If so, he'll need 30 weeks salary to pay for the eleven million euro property in Camp de Mar.

He already has a place in Santa Ponsa. That cost 3.5 million. He bought it in 2021. There is seemingly no suggestion that he'll be selling that one. Neighbours with a footballing connection in Santa Ponsa include former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

He has been seen frequently in Mallorca in recent years along with his wife Anna and their two daughters. Last year, for instance, they were seen at Palma's Fira del Ram Easter funfair.