Poland international Robert Lewandowski has acquired a second property in Mallorca. German real estate agent, Marcel Remus, who specialises in Mallorca's luxury market, revealed on Tuesday: "I have just sold one of the most beautiful properties in an absolutely prime location in Camp de Mar!" And the lucky buyer was the Barcelona striker.
Is Lewandowski going for a hat-trick of Mallorcan homes?
The new home is in Camp de Mar
