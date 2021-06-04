The local government wants quality tourism, so make it easier for top end clients

The local government wants quality tourism, so make it easier for top end clients.

04-06-2021MDB files
Humphrey Carter

Humphrey Carter

Paperwork in Spain has always been rather complicated, as many British residents would have found out getting their TIE cards, changing over driving licenses etc. over the past year.

However, it would appear that a number of bored civil servants have spent the pandemic complicating life even more, especially for the aviation and the yachting industries. On the one hand, the Balearic authorities and ministry for tourism harp on and on about the need for more quality tourism and a reduction of “mass tourism”, which they seem to think means the “dreaded” all inclusive market.

But, millionaires and billionaires, however much they love Mallorca, if faced with delays and paperwork, will simply private jet or cruise elsewhere in the Mediterranean. Mallorca does not have a given right to accommodate the wealthy, far from it.

Nothing is quick and simple. Sources in the nautical and aeronautical industries have been telling me of late that, in comparison to Cannes, Monaco or Nice, for example and destinations Palma wants to be competing with, everything is so complicated in Mallorca and, while the island has plenty to offer the five star luxury market, little is being done to bring it all together so that it works as one slick industry for people who intend to invest millions of euros on the island and help boost Majorca’s quality seal of approval.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.