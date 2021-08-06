Pedro Sánchez was in town, and it was therefore time for Francina Armengol to make her familiar call for improved funding for the Balearics.

The emphasis hasn’t completely altered - the Balearic government is still demanding a more favourable regional financing deal - but there is a new element, and it is a very large new element, European Covid recovery funds.

Armengol had been impressing the need for more of these funds on King Felipe on Monday. What was the King supposed to do with this information? Have a word in the PM’s shell-like over lunch on Tuesday? Rather than an appeal for some monarchical intervention that will never be, the president had of course taken the occasion of her audience with the King to restate what has been stated so often.

The European funds, so it would seem, will solve all Balearic woes while setting the islands on a course towards the much-desired new economic model - one that is green, digital and sustainable. The Balearics do have a legitimate claim for greater funding, and the drafting of projects that will hopefully benefit from EU benevolence is already well advanced. These include ones for Palma - the tram, water treatment, the digital and energy hub in Nou Llevant.

All worthy, but they invite the oft-repeated question about the new economic model - what about the jobs? The number is one thing, the qualifications are another. Consider all the temporary summer jobs in the Balearics, and you can draw your own conclusions.