Madrid and London had a deal to block independence, that has now changed.

Madrid and London had a deal to block independence, that has now changed.

20-08-2021Reuters
Humphrey Carter

Humphrey Carter

When Mariano Rajoy and David Cameron were the respective right wing leaders of Spain and the UK, they struck a deal that they would block any attempts by Catalonia and Scotland to gain independence and reenter the EU, that has gone out of the window.

Now the contrary has happened. Scottish independence has been given a boost after a Spanish minister insisted that Spain would not block Scotland’s entry into the EU.

It had previously been theorised that Spain would exercise their veto right if an independent Scotland attempted to join the EU, as the Spanish did not want to offer encouragement to pro-independence Catalonian and Basque activists.

However, it has come to light that the Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Joseph Borrell, has recently declared that Spain will not block Scotland’s entry into the European Union if independence is legally achieved and this has always been the intention of the Spanish Government.

“The Spanish Government has not and never will intervene in the internal affairs of the United Kingdom or any other state and expects the same reciprocal attitude.” This will no doubt come as a welcome boost to Nicola Sturgeon and her fresh drive for independence while proving a headache for London who has just lost an important ally in keeping Scotland in the union.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.