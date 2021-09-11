Post covid selling a destination will be hard, convincing people to travel, even harder.

Post covid selling a destination will be hard, convincing people to travel, even harder.

11-09-2021EFE
Humphrey Carter

Humphrey Carter

As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, the tourist industry in Majorca faces numerous challenges. Yes, international flight numbers have increased dramatically, but they are just numbers, the airport authority is not giving us the full breakdown of passenger numbers and those who may be simply passing through Palma in transit.

Apart from that, competition from other Mediterranean destinations are mounting every year and, the world is a smaller place thanks to cheaper airlines and even more exciting and exotic long-haul destinations opening up.

Those are just a few of the obvious hurdles Majorca will have to combat, but there are others such as the continuing fear of travelling because of Covid. A sudden spike in any destination could mean holiday makers getting trapped or forced into having costly tests etc. not to mention do people feel safe on a plane or spending hours in busy airports?

For example, two-thirds of Europeans still feel unsafe to travel amid Covid a study has found.

Only a third of about 5,300 persons have stressed that they feel comfortable travelling again, a year and a half into the pandemic situation, a recent survey conducted by global strategy and management consulting firm Oliver Wyman has found.

So, how does Majorca set about changing people’s mindset and regaining their confidence? Splashing out on trade fairs and fancy TV ads is not the answer.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.