If anything good has come out of the pandemic, it has opened my eyes to Majorca and how truly beautiful it is. I was fortunate enough to have returned from a skiing holiday in Spain just a week before lockdown and since then, all of my holidays have been in various parts of Mallorca.

I have not left the island and I am going on holiday today to a hotel right next to a natural park.

Over the past 18 months I have discovered parts of Majorca I have never visited during my 30 years on the island. I have fallen in love with the likes of Colonia Sant Jordi, Cala Ratjada and the south east.

Being trapped in Palma, in a matter of minutes one can be on the beach in Illetas, Magalluf or Palmanova, not to mention Sant Elm and hiking along the coastal paths in the mountains over looking Dragonera.

Swimming in the crystal clear waters, kite surfing off Pollensa or cycling into the Tramuntana, the options are endless and what is more the biggest irony of all is that the UK currently has 53 Covid cases per 100,000, against only 11 per 100,000 for the EU as a whole. In other words, it’s actually safer to come to the Balearics, than it is to go to Cornwall or North Wales.

Granted I will leave the island in February to go skiing again because it is the only thing Mallorca does not offer, otherwise the island has it all. Let’s look after it.