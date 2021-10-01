The minimum wage in Spain now stands at 1,125.8 euros a month, paid in 14 installments. While this may be enough to live on in some parts of the mainland, it is not enough to reside in the Balearics, far from it. You can expect to pay up to 500 euros for a room in a shared flat so that doesn´t leave too much to live on for the rest of the month.

To be honest I think the minimum wage should be higher in places like the Balearics because of the cost of living and simple geography; most of the stuff we consume on the island is imported from the mainland and this has a cost. The Balearics has some of the most expensive petrol in Spain; food shopping is in the same boat, the list goes on. I am told that it is so expensive to live in places like Ibiza that soon there will be a shortage of labour. An average rent in Ibiza is about 1,000 euros a month so it doesn´t leave you much change if you are earning the minimum wage. There has been an escalation in prices over the last decade. The Balearics are one of the most sought after holiday destinations in the world but no one has ever said that it was one of the cheapest.

I know it would be difficult but I don´t think that you can have one minimum wage which fits all. The Spanish government needs to think again and fast. If this problem is not resolved soon the tourist industry may find it difficult to get staff. Spain continues to have some of the lowest wages in the European Union and in the Balearics it is a serious problem.