Spain, as I have mentioned before in this column, has been rather slow on tapping in to the new digital nomad market, but it now appears all set to join the competition.

The pandemic has changed the way we worked over the last couple of years - and for some, there is no sign of that changing any time soon. For example, there is a vast number of people who found themselves trapped overseas, forced to work remotely and have decided to stay in their new country with many destinations helping digital nomads set up a new home by easing visa restrictions and offering all sorts of other incentives such as cheaper accommodation and lower taxation.

Now Spain is poised to launch a new digital nomad opportunity which allows for longer stays and less hassle. The new Spanish deal, which is expected to be operational by the summer, will apply to people who are freelance and fully employed or make at least 80% of their income from companies outside of Spain.

The country has finally seen the light and plans to capitalise on the flexibility of travellers able to support themselves and spend money in local communities while working remotely with the new digital nomad visa. The Spanish Ministry of Economy hopes the visa will “attract and retain international and national talents by helping remote workers, and digital nomads set up in Spain.” Makes sense.