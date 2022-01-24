Travelling in this global pandemic is not for the faint hearted. I took the plunge in November and booked a heavily discounted trip to New York just when the U.S. government opened the frontiers. It was a gamble. Just days afterwards and Covid was back. I sincerely had my doubts whether I would ever get to the city than never sleeps for my January trip. I waited until the New Year and took stock.

The U.S. authorities were demanding a PCR test 24 hours before you travel, your entry VISA and Covid passport. The PCR test proved difficult because I had problems finding anyone who would confirm whether my trip started in Palma or in Madrid. If I had been forced to take a PCR test at Madrid airport for the 24 hour travel window then the journey would been even more complicated.

But all went well in the end. In Madrid for an additional 150 euros I was offered an upgrade to Business Class and entry into New York was far easier than on previous visits. The Big Apple itself is showing signs of the Covid economic slowdown. Shops don´t open until 11a.m. because of a lack of trade and the drop in tourism has led to the closure of many businesses.

The great City was quiet but the welcome was warm. Once again hotels are available at heavily discounted rates and a round of drinks costs the same as in Palma. Spain demands an international travel certificate to enter the country but this can be easily downloaded My only paperwork problem was with my Green Residence Certicate. I had been assured that it was still valid but according to a police officer at Madrid airport I should have changed over to one of the new TIE residence cards.

In the end I was let into Spain and headed home. At the airport there were more checks but providing your paperwork is in order no problem. Would I do it again? Answer on a postcard!