It might be a bit chilly in Mallorca at the moment, but the cold snap will soon pass and we can look forward to the best part of ten months of glorious weather. That said, for the most part Sunday was a glorious day - perfect for the numerous outdoors pursuits which can be enjoyed on the island.

And, www.money.co.uk, has pronounced Spain as the healthiest country to live in the world.

As part of the study, six factors were taken into account: obesity levels, life expectancy, the cost of healthy food, pollution, the safety index and sunlight hours.

Key to Spain’s high ranking is the Mediterranean diet, considered to be one of the healthiest in the world and to prevent a number of fatal diseases - not to mention weight issues.

By contrast, according to the study, the UK’s claim to fame is that it has one of the most unhealthy lifestyles in comparison to other developed countries with the majority of adults in the UK overweight; 67% of men and 60% of women.

One could blame the weather, but on Saturday a Briton won one of the most difficult ski slaloms in the world in Kitzbuhel, so there are really no excuses there.

I have to admit I am amazed at the amount of advertising on British TV for prepacked food and meal delivery services aimed at young happy families, do the British no longer know how to shop, never mind cook?