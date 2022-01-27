A warning. I was told in no uncertain terms by a National Police officer at Madrid airport that the green residence permit is no longer valid. I had been led to believe that the “green certificate” would still be valid eventhough it is marked “European Union citizen.” The officer told me that I should apply for the new TIE residence card which has been introduced by the Spanish government for Brexit Brits.
I was even scolded for not having done so, because there was a “12 month change over period.” “With this document I shouldn´t really let you into Spain,” she told me. In the end she lamented and I was allowed through but I did wonder whether this would have happened if I hadn´t spoken Spanish. To be honest, it does make sence. As the police officer pointed out to me my “Green certificate” states that I am a European Union citizen...which I am not any longer.
This was the first time I had travelled long distance since Brexit and of course things have changed. British citizens have to use the “rest of the world section” airports.” I was told by an airport official that “we had left.” Travelling with the additional paperwork requirement because of Covid is not for the faint hearted, not helped by the fact that the goal-posts have now been moved as a result of Brexit.
To be honest anyone who hasn´t got a Covid passport might as well forget travel. You need it at Palma airport let alone Madrid. Remember if you are travelling get your paper sorted!
Mark / Hace about 3 hours
Lisa has a valid point. Residency in Spain is irrespective from where you are. Your passport is merely a form of ID, since the silly green card has no photo. No more, no less.
Just / Hace 7 days
Why oh why does it matter if your passport gets stamped. Someone please explain.
Lisa / Hace 8 days
My reference was a statement from the British Embassy in Madrid Jan 21, 2021 (13.41) Title "Brits in Spain". The rule is that UK nationals who can prove they are residents in Spain "should not" have their passports stamped when entering or leaving the territory. There are measures in place to have stamps "challenged" should any UK travellers be ignorant of the procedure. Thanks guys :)
Robert / Hace 9 days
UK Government advice:- "If you registered for residency before 6 July 2020 and have a green paper residence certificate, you do not have to take action. Your green certificate (A4 or credit card-sized) remains valid and proof of your rights under the Withdrawal Agreemenent. You may exchange it for the new TIE if you want to." https://www.gov.uk/guidance/residency-requirements-in-spain
Stephen / Hace 9 days
@Lisa. The fact you don't seem to know the difference between immigration and customs says a lot.
Charlie / Hace 9 days
The purpose of stamping the passport is to record the date of entry to/exit from Spain so that it can be established how long non-residents have stayed, as their presence in the country is limited by law.
Residents are not limited in their length of stay, and consequently do not need their passports stamped.
My wife and I have never had our passports stamped at Menorca airport, we just have to show our TIE cards and British passports.
I believe any other procedure is neither lawful nor sensible.
Charles / Hace 9 days
What has the British Embassy got to say about this ?
Ned / Hace 9 days
@Lisa As far as I understand it they should in fact stamp your passport. The passport is your travel document where your TIE card is your ability to enter Spain/EU without restriction. They are two very different things. As UK citizens are from a 3rd country the policy should always be to stamp the passport. I'm from a 3rd country and I have always gotten my passport stamped.
Lisa / Hace 9 days
Could someone please tell Palma customs officers? Twice they’ve tried to stamp my passport. I have the new ‘Brexit’ card. They are not following policy.