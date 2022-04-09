Palma has a new “strip”, the Paseo Mallorca has become the new place to eat and drink and yesterday, being a Friday, the party started early. With so many top restaurants and cocktails bars lining the street, it was touch and go getting a table at lunchtime and those who had managed to find a spot, were there for the long term.

Many of the people I saw at lunchtime, were still there when I went home from work and had been joined by their friends as the afternoon progressed and people finished up for the week.

A balmy evening after months of some pretty terrible weather stretching back to November, which is certainly not normal for Mallorca, brought people out in droves and it was clear to see the smiles on everyone’s faces as the drinks and laughter flowed.

What a difference it makes when the sun is shining and that, like it or not, is why millions of holidaymakers will be coming to Mallorca and the Balearics this summer - for some quality fun in the sun.

And the feel good factor was evident at yesterday’s sustainable tourism summit organised by the Council of Mallorca in Palma. Tourism experts from all over the world attended and they were all in high spirits and glad to bask in the sun and the prospects of the industry finally getting back to business after the pandemic. You can’t beat Majorca when the sun is shining.