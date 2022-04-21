The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, said Tuesday brought “very bad news” to Spain, or was he referring more to his political future. It was the day when Vox was sworn in as part of a regional coalition government for the first time and Vox is expected to end up in a similar position of power in Andalusia which is due to call early elections. Vox already supports the PP regional government but has yet to form part of it, but this time around, it will be given positions of power.

So, the two right wing parties have cemented their relationship and in doing so have formed a very powerful political block looking ahead to the next general election at the end of next year.

Recent polls show the right-wing coalition gaining significant ground on the ruling Socialist-led coalition and now the PP has a grounded and respected leader, Sánchez has a battle on his hands. This is the first time a far-right party is sharing power in Spain since the return of democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975 and between now and the country going to the polls, Vox is expected to continue gaining support which is going to put them in a very strong position. It is already the third most voted party in Spain despite what some may consider its unsavoury policies. But the far right is on the march across Europe, just look at France, it’s going to be a close run second round vote this Sunday with Le Pen in touching distance.