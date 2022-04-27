Federico González Tejera is the CEO of the Radisson Hotel Group. Speaking at the World Travel and Tourism Council’s global summit in the Philippines, he observed: “Sustainability seems to be the word that’s all the rage, but it is too broad and confusing. Owners and clients are confused by diverse claims and very vague decisions without concrete objectives.”

Not “seems to be”. Is. And has been for years. And vague? Well yes, which is why the Radisson boss is the driving force behind an initiative seeking to make sense of sustainability by setting out a dozen basic indicators for hotels.

It is thirty years since the UN’s conference on the environment and development in Rio de Janeiro. That conference, more than any other source, brought the concept of sustainable development to the fore, with particular emphasis on the developing world. Sustainable tourism followed as a sort of Rio branch line.

There were also advantages for the developed world, and so sustainable tourism and sustainability in general have become what they are - the mainstream and terms to be uttered constantly. Politicians, and not just Mallorca’s, speak of little else. And then there are the businesses, those not in tune like Radisson, which engage in greenwashing - the marketing illusion of eco-responsibility - while this can also apply to politicians.

Good for the environment and resources; good for economies; good for visitors; good for jobs, pay and well-being. Striking a balance is a challenge, granted, but these are essentials. Less waffle, please.