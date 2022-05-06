What is blatantly clear is the cruise lines and cruise passengers love Palma. The so-called Hamburg deal agreed between the Balearic government and the major cruise lines to limit mega cruise ships in Palma appears to have sunk. The combination of pent up demand for cruises to Palma and liners being diverted away from the Eastern Med. due to the war in Ukraine has forced cruise lines to increase the focus on Palma.
