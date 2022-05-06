Cruise ships in Palma

Cruise ships are seen in Palma. | Jaume Morey

Humphrey Carter Palma 06/05/2022 14:29
What is blatantly clear is the cruise lines and cruise passengers love Palma. The so-called Hamburg deal agreed between the Balearic government and the major cruise lines to limit mega cruise ships in Palma appears to have sunk. The combination of pent up demand for cruises to Palma and liners being diverted away from the Eastern Med. due to the war in Ukraine has forced cruise lines to increase the focus on Palma.

So, it looks like it is going to be a very busy cruise season for the capital and for many, that is good news. Small businesses are rubbing their hands with glee while the anti mega cruise platform appears to be running out of steam. It’s all about supply and demand.

So perhaps the local authorities could take a different approach, a more proactive one. Instead of limits, restrictions and prohibition, why not embrace a cruise industry which is becoming much more environmentally friendly and aware.

Yes, the sudden invasion of thousands of cruise passengers can cause problems, but they are only in port for a matter of hours or a day if they’re lucky. It does not give them enough time to enjoy all the wonders Palma and Mallorca has to offer. Perhaps the authorities should try and encourage longer stays in Palma so the city and the island can really benefit from the cruise industry.