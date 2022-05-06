Researchers at Leicester University have shown in a ground-breaking scientific report that those of us who walk at a brisk pace, particularly in middle life, will be the equivalent of 16 years younger than a slow walker. | M.A. Cañellas
I feel I’ve been vindicated. Researchers at Leicester University have shown in a ground-breaking scientific report that those of us who walk at a brisk pace, particularly in middle life, will be the equivalent of 16 years younger than a slow walker.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.