The old website of the Majorca Daily Bulletin. | H. CARTER
Remember those days pre-pandemic when you’d saunter around the shops to make purchases and shun buying much online, save for the odd book from Amazon? Fast forward to 2022 and buying, reading and logging onto websites is about as effortless as breathing. You can even take language classes, download master classes and catch up with your chums for free on Zoom. Face to face meetings with business associates are just as easy, with many companies opting for the Microsoft Teams system. The upside is that unlike attending a physical meeting, you can wear a nice top and your pyjama bottoms or jogging shorts if you choose, and no one will be any the wiser. The other advantage is that you don’t have to go anywhere, saving time and money.
