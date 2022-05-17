Can Picafort, quite different to how it was fifty years ago. | Archive
I'm looking at a photo of Can Picafort. It must be from the late sixties or early seventies. There is some development, but the frontline has yet to obliterate all the dunes. There are quite a number of people on the beach, but otherwise there is a lot missing. I can see only one beach umbrella, and it is small; barely worth the effort.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.