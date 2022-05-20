Sam Ryder from Great Britain performs the song 'Space Man' during the Grand Final of the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. | ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
I have to admit that it’s about 15 years since I last watched the Eurovision Song Contest. In the good old days when I was a nipper, the family would get hugely excited about it, especially when Terry Wogan was the frontman. The joy of the show, of course, was that it promised both catchy and absolutely dire songs and the whole event was gloriously hammy. We all laughed till our stomachs hurt and loved the acidic commentary from Wogan. Latterly, Graham Norton did a good job with his waspish narrative too.
