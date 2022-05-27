Jaime III shopping street with plenty of tourists on a Saturday morning. | Jaume Morey
Hundreds of small shops go to the wall in Mallorca, especially in Palma, every year. The problem has become even more pronounced since the pandemic with many finding it difficult to survive as a result of the growth in online shopping. For me the only way that they will be able to survive is through more flexible opening times. What do I mean? Well, 70 percent of shop- takings in Palma come from tourists and cruise ship passengers. It is laughable that shops close on a Sunday when there are three cruise ships in port but open on Mondays when there are none!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.