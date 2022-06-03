Travellers queue to check in for their flights at Gatwick Airport in London. | TOLGA AKMEN
I don’t care who is to blame, just sort it out, please. The holiday season is well underway. Tourists have been waiting for two years to go to their favourite resorts. It is a long wait and now they are faced with a nightmare scenario at airports. The wait, I am told, at both British and Palma airport is almost endless.
