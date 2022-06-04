People enjoy a garden party during the Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, at Hillsborough Castle, in Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland. | CLODAGH KILCOYNE
In celebration of the Platinum Jubilee British shopkeepers are being invited by Boris Johnson to resurrect pounds and ounces if they so choose. I have no problem with this sentimental notion even if it does scream of time warp but hasn’t the horse already bolted? Having been using the decimal and metric system for so long, I’d love to know who really wants to see its return aside from diehard Brexiteers. Maybe BoJo thinks this will endear him to the public and deflect from Monkey Pox Mania and Party Gate but it seems a tad hopeful.
