Four cruise ships at one time at Palma's port. | G. ALOMAR
The international cruise industry is all too aware of the need to adapt and become more sustainable. An increasing number of cruise ships are becoming more environmentally friendly and are switching to alternative fuels. Like it or not, one has to recognise that the cruise industry is doing its best to clean up its act and its image. And, while Palma does not quite know where it properly stands on the issue, the culmination of the war in Ukraine, which is making many cruise lines nervous about operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, what is clear is that demand for visits to Palma is extremely high.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.