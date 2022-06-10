British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a lunch reception at London's Guildhall as celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee continue, in London. | HANNAH MCKAY
After a nail-biting evening, Boris Johnson was able to take a sigh of relief when he discovered that he’d scraped through the no-confidence vote despite a group of 148 rebel Tory MPs baying for his blood. How BoJo will navigate his political future from here is anybody’s guess but he has been given a reprieve and should make the most of it. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations offered a fantastic opportunity for cheery distraction though the beleaguered prime minister was no doubt on tenterhooks throughout the celebratory events.
