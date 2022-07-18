The project will take at least five months. | P. PELLICER
As we enter the peak of the summer season, how high that peak reaches remains to be seen, but Palma council has embarked on yet another major building project. On Monday, work began on renovating the Parc de la Mar in front of the Cathedral and the project will take at least five months. Granted, it was getting a bit shabby but why cannot these kind of projects be carried out in the winter?
