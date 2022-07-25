Palma.—The arrival of the U.S. aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman in Palma brought back memories for me of when I found myself heading to the war in Bosnia aboard a U.S. aircraft following an extended visit! The U.S. aircraft carrier Saratoga had been a frequent visitor to Palma over the years. She was paying her last visit to the island and a group of people were invited on board. The idea was that we would sail with the carrier from Palma and be flown back later in the day. For me as a cub-reporter it was a dream come true. Not only would be sailing from Palma on board one of the world´s biggest warships, I would be catapulted off the flight-deck in a transport aircraft for the journey back home.
