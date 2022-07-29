The UK is not only Spain’s largest tourist market it is also one of the country’s biggest investors, but it appears to be deliberately making life difficult for visitors from the UK. Yes, we have the ongoing saga over the status of UK driving licences for British residents and now, holiday makers may be made to prove that they are able to fund their trip with €100 per day (£85).
While I get the anger and offence taken at this sort of thing, what I wonder though is what data the government is working off of to even consider, and then implement, this sort of thing. Unfortunately there seems to be no transparency as to "why". There may actually be a "good" reason for it. For instance, what if there are a huge number of people that are coming over, thinking it's the same as pre-Brexit times, with no money and are expecting to work with no paperwork to do so and are staying well beyond their 90 days. Not saying there is a good reason… just throwing it out there that there might be. As for singling out the Brits… the Germans are inside the Shengen zone, there's nothing Spain can go about them even if they wanted to. So it is possible that Brexit is simply opened a door that wouldn't otherwise have been there. Free movement of people works both ways and this was a very significant reason of Brexit.