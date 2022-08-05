Spain is subsidising the price of petrol. | Emilio Naranjo
It appears that Spain, not so long ago referred to as one of Europe’s PIGS, is the only country in Europe with some sense. It is subsidising the price of petrol at the pumps for drivers, has lapped a windfall tax on the major companies, in particular the fuel and energy sector while also making rail travel free from September 1 until at least the end of the year until the end of the year to help ease the cost of living.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.