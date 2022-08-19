Mallorca's stadium will continue to be called Visit Mallorca.

19/08/2022
The junior members of the coalition on the Council of Mallorca have really thrown their toys out of the pram over the Council's sponsorship deal with Real Mallorca.

Under a 1.8 million euro package deal Mallorca's stadium will continue to be called Visit Mallorca and the players will also have promotional material for the islands on their shirts. In other words, massive exposure to a televised audience across the world for little money. Sound like good business to me.

But junior coalition members, the nationalists Mes and the far left Podemos, are furious, claiming that Council President, Cati Cladera of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), had kept them in the dark and what is more informed the opposition, Partido Popular, of the deal before them. Now this is understandable.

The Partido Popular are the only party which could unseat Cladera and her socialists at the next local elections and she was making sure that there was all-party support. To make matters worse, Cladera failed to show up at a meeting with her junior coalition members this week.

Real Mallorca football club is an important promotional tool for the island and its tourist industry, especially now that it plays in the first division. The Council could take their promotional drive even further and organise Mallorca road shows during key away matches. It is the junior coalition members who have scored an own goal.