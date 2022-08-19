Mallorca's stadium will continue to be called Visit Mallorca. | ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA
The junior members of the coalition on the Council of Mallorca have really thrown their toys out of the pram over the Council's sponsorship deal with Real Mallorca.
