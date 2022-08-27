There is a distinct possibility that hundreds if not thousands of British expats living in Spain could have to retake their driving test because they failed to changeover their licence.
Paperwork
“Paperwork in Spain has to be taken very seriously and you have to do what you are told...”
Also in News
- Rafael Nadal's wife under observation in Palma hospital
- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones visit Alcudia museum
- British holidaymakers travelling to Mallorca to be hit by Spanish airport strikes
- Friday's weather in Mallorca - amber alerts
- British baby who fell into a swimming pool in a hotel in Mallorca dies
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.