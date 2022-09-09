New British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 7, 2022. | JOHN SIBLEY
Palma09/09/2022 12:29
Liz Truss became Prime Minister this week all thanks to a few thousand votes from Conservative Party members across the country. Even Conservative Members of Parliament didn't want her as Prime Minister but she is now leading the country. Doesn't say much for democracy, really?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.