With local elections looming, one could expect a lot of hot air from politicians on all sides in a bid to woo voters. However, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has the best part of 18 months until the next general election, appears to be far more concerned about the welfare of the general public while also establishing Spain as an eventual new fuel provider for Europe - its neighbours at least.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.