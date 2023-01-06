I do wish that Prince Harry would take a long walk on a very short plank! His book, which went on sale in Spain yesterday, appears to be very similar to his Neflix interview/documentary, full of half truths and allegations which he knows that the royal family will not answer. Why can't he and his wife just go off into the sunset and enjoy their lives on the other side of the Atlantic?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.