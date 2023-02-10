Tourists walking about in Palma during the winter months. | M.A. Cañellas
Palma10/02/2023 10:07
The number of hotels opening this month is impressive and very encouraging, With market reports from the UK indicating that a large percentage of people want to get an overseas holiday in before the end of March and Easter, Mallorcan hoteliers may just have played the market right this year, despite hotel prices haven risen yet again.
