The other day I was a pundit on a Spanish radio programme discussing free public transport in Mallorca and its impact. Overall, I said that I thought it was a great idea but the plan had failed. On the plus side the number of people using public transport in Palma has doubled but on the negative side local roads are still gridlocked and the summer season and all its hire cars has still not arrived. It is a question of nice idea, shame it didn't work. So what can the local authorities do to overcome all the traffic problems? Well there are two simple answers - either more roads are built including a second ring-road around Palma or the local authorities introduce strict new guidelines to reduce traffic.
Going nowhere
The traffic plan is quite simply gridlocked
