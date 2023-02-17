The travel association ABTA has reported that many of its travel agent and tour operator members registered “record-breaking” sales of 2023 foreign holidays in January. In Germany, an analytics tool, the Midoco Travel Index, indicates the same. The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, having recognised that the economic situation isn’t exactly favourable, has also said that demand for the first quarter of this year is positive, and the federation was specifically referring to the German market, as it is this market - for foreign tourism - that counts between January and March.
