Rishi Sunak marked 100 days as British Prime Minister a short while ago, around about the same time of year as Larry the cat arrived in Downing Street on 15 February 2011. In that time 16 year-old Larry has seen four PM’s leave his/her abode and is now on his fifth fellow occupant, plus he is now apparently the longest serving inhabitant of that address since the Marquess of Salisbury, a fellow with equally fine whiskers, in 1902. Now then, even if Larry isn’t getting any younger, he is still the ultimate ‘mouser’ it seems - and it has to be said perhaps, brings more genuine authority to his important role, than some of the dubious politicians he has shared his home with recently.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.