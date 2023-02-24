The Balearic government must be hoping for a minor miracle; that they get re-elected with a landslide so that they do not have to pact with the Mallorcan nationalists at Mes or the far-left, Podemos. These two parties have been busy causing problems for the socialist led coalition of Francina Armengol. It is Mes and to a lesser extent Podemos who are pushing for the government to introduce legislation to curb the purchase of property by nonresidents. Armengol must just smile valiantly and nod her agreement at policy announcements by the junior members of her coalition but she must be dreaming of the day when she could govern alone. The curb on foreign property purchase was never going to be a reality but the damage has already been done.
