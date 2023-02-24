What with a cost-of-living crisis, multiple strikes and a collapsing NHS you would think that things couldn’t get much worse in the United Kingdom nowadays could you? Well, that was until last Sunday night when I was forced to sit through almost two hours of ‘Luvvies’ congratulating themselves and each other for just doing their very well paid jobs via the annual BAFTA Awards Ceremony on the television. However, I have to tell you dear reader that there is an even bigger scandal abroad in this country - and that is…ahem, the state of our roads at the moment. From motorways and dual carriageways, to urban and country roads, they all have one thing in common right across the nation - this being, potholes. When I say potholes I am not talking about the odd crease in the road, but holes of every shape and size just sit there waiting to be repaired. Alas, it seems that unless the pothole was likely to swallow a Ford Fiesta whole, nothing much appears to be done about it.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.