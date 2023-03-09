It is said that as you get older your long term memory becomes much sharper and your short term recall more than a little hit-and-miss. | wikipedia
Palma09/03/2023 18:27
How is your memory? If you are anything like me, it will be occasionally brilliant, sometimes sketchy and more often than not - selective. It is said that as you get older your long term memory becomes much sharper and your short term recall more than a little hit-and-miss. Happily, I have yet to reach the stage where I have to remind myself who I am, but have occasionally suffered the curse of the over 60’s - that being - standing in my bedroom trying to work out why I am there.
