The German market represents 34% of all its tourism arrives in the summer months. | Jaume Morey
Palma13/03/2023 16:25
How important is American tourism to Mallorca? So important that its numbers merit being specified in monthly reports from the Balearic tourism ministry and the National Statistics Institute? No, as the US is part of the rest of the world, an ill-defined mass that comprises everywhere except the main European markets. Much of Europe, therefore, is the rest of the world.
