Toni Nadal, Rafa Nadal’s former coach and uncle, has joined a Partido Popular ‘think tank’. | Iñaki Porto
Palma16/03/2023 15:19
I have lived in Mallorca for the best part of 30 years. My first port of call was Puerto Pollensa before moving to Palma, and over the past five or so years I have noticed a growing anti-British attitude. And unlike certain colleagues of mine in the UK, who have been writing pages and pages of articles about the Brits no longer being wanted in the Canaries or the Balearics recently, I have witnessed it first hand. It’s something I find rather strange considering that Mallorca’s tourist industry has been built on British tourism, many of the island’s multi millionaires have a lot to thank the British for.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Everybody doesn't hate the British. That's not at all the reality. Brits have many redeeming characters. Great sense of humour, and generally speaking are courteous and friendly (although often disingenuous about it) ... The issue is >behavioral<. It's what people *see*. It starts with the British government. Time and time again, spewing porkies about Europe and everybody in it. And making ridiculous claims like "World beating" and "cake and eat it". And making up nonexistent justifications for it (i.e., Boris' Kipper speech). And further, exhibiting precious little knowledge of this unsophisticated "enemy" they're berating. As if they hadn't even bothered to realise that these unsophisticated foreigners in many cases are years, even decades ahead of Britain's politicians, and saw them coming before they ever opened their mouths. i.e., remember David Davis? Then the tabloids take it a step further. Always exaggerating, sensationalising, and even making up pure porkies to reassure their readers that they're still #1, by berating everybody else. And the faux competitions... Brits are always victorious in those, although there's only one competitor on the field. Nobody else even knew there was a competition. Lastly, after all the hubris, all the sensationalism, all the jingoism and imaginary victories, many (not all) Brits show up for their hols, fat, sunburned, drunk, and often extremely presumptuous about how important and entitled they are (read some comments here) Yet, Brits famously occupy the cheapest and lowest quality accommodations, and often engage in really demeaning behaviours to their "foreign" hosts. And frankly, this behaviour is historically rather unique to Brits, though this is a gross generalisation. Nonetheless, it's a very commonly embraced stereotype. it's what people see. One rather common example of insulting behaviour is offering Spanish waitresses a tenner (sterling) for personal "favours". Aside from the creepy nature of this behaviour, it only reinforces the stereotypes. First, it implies that a Spanish waitress must be (like most foreigners) destitute and willing to do anything for a few quid (since foreigners are all poor, gotta be a prostitute, no?). Next, despite what you might think, sterling isn't some incredibly valuable currency. Who cares about 10 quid? It's not even a currency we can use here. In general practicality, it's rather worthless paper here. So, in addition to the political insults, Brit abroad behaviour is often deeply insulting all around. And worse, those who engage in it often seem to be completely oblivious to how insulting it is. Yet those unsophisticated "foreigners" who see it all the time generally chalk it up to "that's just how they are" (a "stereotype"). Obliviousness is simply part of the "British charm" (like Americans completely dumbfounded about how to use a kettle). And that might provide some insight into what you perceive as "anti-british" sentiment. But in reality, nobody's against you. That sounds suspiciously like self-absorbtion. It's not all about you. Especially for everybody else. But you need to look from the outside to see that. There's an old saying; If you don't like being called a clown, perhaps it might be wise to avoid appearing like one. And quit complaining when you choose to continue living in a bubble. It's not as if nobody notices. Clearly they do.