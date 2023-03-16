What is the worst insult you can hurl at a man of a certain age? Come on think about it - might it be that you are perhaps selfish, maybe ugly - what about in the modern idiom i.e. that you lack a certain amount of ‘empathy’? This word is often thrown at me when I refuse to smile indulgently at someone who is getting on my nerves or making a complete prat of themselves. However, it seems that being certifiably boring is about as bad as it can get if you wish to insult a chap who is not in the first flush of youth. Look, I like to think that I can keep-my-end-up in most conversations without my interlocutors actually falling asleep. Hey, I’ve wanted to use that word in a Bulletin piece for almost two decades, which alas, must be a sure sign of me becoming an ocean-going bore.
